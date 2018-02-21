Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules has signed his first professional contract with the club after impressing for the Gunners' Under-18 and Under-23 sides this campaign.

The young forward turned 17 years old in January and was awarded his first pro-deal. John-Jules has been with Arsenal since May 2009 and has represented England at U16 and U17 level.

"Forward Tyreece John-Jules has signed his first professional contract with the club," a statement read on Arsenal's official site.

The Gunners youth team star is highly rated at the club, especially since his performances in the FA Youth Cup. He scored against Liverpool in the fourth round and against Middlesbrough in the last 16 to help Arsenal progress to the quarter-finals.

John-Jules, despite being just 17, has featured for Steve Gatting's U23 side this season. The England youth international has featured in four games and has netted three times thus far.

The Englishman, who is a boyhood Arsenal fan, has revealed that he idolised the club's greatest forward Thierry Henry while growing up. He also revealed the influence the French striker had during his stint as the coach of the Gunners U18's.

"My favourite player is probably Thierry Henry. Growing up, I idolised him because I used to follow him and Arsenal," John-Jules was quoted as saying on Arsenal's official site.

"Yeah, I was here. He only took us for two sessions because I was at Hale End at the time, and then he came up here and started coaching the under-18s. He taught me about movement and timing, and obviously gave me tips on finishing when we did striker drills," the England U17 international added talking about his experience with Arsenal's top scorer.

According to the Mirror, John-Jules has signed a two-year deal with the north London club, which will see him tied down at least until the summer of 2020. He is likely to be a regular member of the U23 side for the remainder of the campaign, while also leading the line once the FA Youth Cup campaign resumes.