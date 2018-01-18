Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bordeaux forward Malcom in the January transfer window.

The Gunners parted ways with Theo Walcott on 17 January, Wednesday as he completed a switch to Everton. The England international, who left the north London club after 12 years, moved to Goodison Park on a deal worth more than £20m ($27.6m).

According to the BBC, the Emirates outfit are looking to reinvest the funds raised from Walcott's sale. There is a concrete interest in the Gabon international and the Ligue 1 winger as Arsene Wenger has identified the duo as the transfer targets this month.

The former Southampton man is not the only forward to leave Arsenal in the mid-season transfer window. The Gunners' contract rebel Alexis Sanchez is edging closer towards sealing a switch to Manchester United.

He had less than six months left on his contract and has already agreed personal terms to join the 20-time champions of England. As a part of the deal, Jose Mourinho is willing to part ways with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

United are willing to offer the Armenian international, who signed for them from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, as a part of the deal for Sanchez. The 28-year-old will be allowed to join the Gunners, which will then see the Chilean forward move in the opposite direction.

The report from the BBC claim that Arsenal are hopeful to Mkhitaryan as a part of the swap deal that will see them lose Sanchez to United. Wenger's decision to allow the unhappy Barcelona forward leave could be welcomed by a majority of the players at the club.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal players want Sanchez to be sold before they face Crystal Palace at home in the Premier League clash on Saturday. With Walcott already completing a switch to Everton and the South American forward edging closer towards exit, they will be active in the market for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are unhappy with Aubameyang's attitude after the Gabon striker missed the briefing on Saturday. He was dropped from the squad in his side's goalless draw against Wolfsburg. The club's sporting director Michael Zorc expressed his frustration following the incident.

"At some point you can't tolerate it [lack of discipline from Aubameyang] anymore," Zorc was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"I don't know what's going on inside his head. We had a very contentious discussion today. We're not used to this behaviour from him. It can't go on like this."

Malcom is facing a similar situation at the French club. Bordeaux have confirmed the winger along with compatriots along with compatriots Jonathan Cafu and Otavio will face disciplinary action after a social media controversy surfaced following their 2-1 defeat to Caen.

The addition of Aubameyang and Malcom, along with Mkhitaryan is likely to bolster Arsenal's attacking division. The latter and the Brazilian will be eligible to play in the Europa League knockout stages, while the Gabon striker will be cup tied as Dortmund are also involved in the round of 32 of the Europe's second tier club competition.