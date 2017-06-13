Kylian Mbappe has dented Arsenal's hopes of signing him this summer after admitting that winning titles, mainly the Champions League, is his main goal as a player.

The France international striker also portrayed himself as a team player after indicating that winning honours with his team is more important than winning individual honours such as the Ballon d'Or.

Arsene Wenger is big admirer of Mbappe, who is arguably the most coveted footballer in Europe, maybe the world, at the moment. The 18-year-old burst on to the scene with AS Monaco last season scoring 26 goals in all competitions which has attracted interest from clubs all across Europe.

Arsenal have been credited with interest in the striker after reports suggested that the Principality club had rejected an £87m ($110m) offer from the north London club. Real Madrid are also keen to sign the 18-year-old forward and are said to have had a record £103m offer rejected by his employers. Apart from the two clubs, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are said to have made enquiries for the forward.

The Spanish capital club are certain to have an advantage in their pursuit of Mbappe owing to their exploits in Europe. They have won back-to-back Champions League titles in the last two seasons, and are certain to be regular contenders in the seasons to come. Moreover, the Monaco forward is said to be a big admirer of Real manager Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time during Wenger's reign and will be competing in the Europa League – the second tier European club competition.

"The Champions League is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win — the most important are the titles," Mbappe said, as quoted by the Mirror. "That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d'Or, for example."

"I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it.

"The 2018 World Cup is the number one goal at international level. As I always say, dreams are good but it's up to me to work for them," the 26-goal forward explained.