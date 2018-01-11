Jack Wilshere is hoping that the ankle injury he suffered during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge is not too serious and he is back on the pitch as soon as possible. The England international was given the captain's armband before the game and he showed his worth with a brilliant performance which came to an untimely end with the injury.

The Gunners are going through a crisis of sorts, with more than six first-team players out with injury and Wilshere joining the list ahead of their game against Bournemouth is not something Arsene Wenger would be looking forward to.

The 26-year-old joins Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud on the sidelines. However, the midfielder cut a happy figure on social media after captaining his side to a commendable goalless draw at the Bridge, given their recent record.

The north London club came into the game on the back of a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest In the third round of the FA Cup and needed a performance of note to redeem themselves. Wilshere hopes that he is back soon from the setback, after playing an integral part in the busy Christmas period.

"What an honour to be given the armband tonight! Enjoyed every minute of it. Thanks to the fans you were fantastic tonight as always! Hope my injury is not to bad and I'm back as soon as possible! #AFC," Wilshere said on Instagram.

The midfielder was forced off and replaced by Mohamed Elneny in the 57th minute of the game after twisting his ankle while attempting to block a pass from Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater. Arsene Wenger confirmed the blow after the game but the Arsenal boss is hopeful the midfielder would be back soon.

"He has an ankle sprain and the first look at it was not too bad, but of course, for Sunday [against Bournemouth], I think he will be short," Wenger confirmed in the press conference following the draw at Chelsea.

"I do not know how long he will be out. It is a shame to lose him when he is in such good form and it was by blocking the shot that turned his ankle and it's his good ankle, so I am quite positive."