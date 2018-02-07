Arsenal are in line for a triple boost ahead of the north London derby against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (10 February) with Nacho Monreal, Petr Cech and Danny Welbeck expected to be available.

Monreal has been one of Arsenal's best players this season and despite being a defender, he has contributed offensively, having scored two goals and assisted as many in his last three games. The Spanish defender, however, was replaced at half-time during the Gunners' recent 5-1 win over Everton due to an illness.

Cech also suffered an injury in the same game and was was replaced by David Ospina in the second-half. The Arsenal goalkeeper sustained a suspected calf injury following a collision with Toffees forward Oumar Niasse.

Welbeck, on the other hand, is a more long-term absentee having been sidelined with a hip injury since Arsenal's loss to Bournemouth on 14 January. The England international has struggled with injuries during the course of the season and is yet to find his best form having managed just five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Recent reports suggested that Cech would not be fit for the game at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, but according to the London Evening Standard, the trio could return for Arsenal's trip to the northwest of London.

The report claims that Monreal has recovered from the illness that forced him off during the interval against the Toffees, while Cech's calf injury is thought to be not that serious. If the duo are fit, they are likely to go straight into Arsene Wenger's starting XI against Spurs.

Welbeck, however, is likely to take his place on the bench with the manager currently loaded with options in attack. Arsenal's January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to start, having got off to a goal scoring start on his debut, while summer arrival Alexandre Lacazette has currently been relegated to second choice striker.

Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are likely to start behind the Gabon international. Aaron Ramsey is likely to hold on to his midfield place ahead of Jack Wilshere owing to his current form — the hat-trick against Everton on Saturday (3 February) — alongside Granit Xhaka. Hector Bellerin, Lurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi will line up in defence with Monreal at left-back and Cech in goal.

The Gunners will be right back in the mix for a place in the top four of the Premier League with a win at Wembley, but will have their task cut out against a side that has lost just once in their last 10 league outings.