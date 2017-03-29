Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer has indicated that he wants to go out on loan again next season to gain further first-team experience.

The Algeria international is currently on loan with French second division side Tours FC until the end of the current campaign.

The 19-year-old central midfielder joined the Gunners in 2015 and spent his first season and a half with the youth team. He played with the Arsenal U23 in the reserve league as well as the Uefa Youth League and FA youth Cup before being sent on loan this January.

Bennacer has made eight appearances for the Ligue 2 side thus far and is keen to continue his spell away from his parent club on a temporary basis again next season as he seeks regular game time in a level above the reserves. He is set to hold talks with Arsene Wenger and revealed that the final decision will be taken by the Frenchman.

"I'd like to go back out on loan, but I'm going to go over things with Wenger in May, and it'll be up to him to decide," Bennacer told ​La Gazette Du Fennec.

"Personally, I'd really like to go out on loan because at my age, I need to get as much game time as I can and not ask myself too many questions," he added.

Bennacer, who made his debut for the Algeria national team in September last year, is aware of the competition he faces to break into the Arsenal first-team. The central midfielder however is not in a hurry and believes he will progress if he continues to do well during his training stints with the senior squad.

"There are a lot of people in the middle, a lot of competition. I know what I'm capable of, I'm here to work. Whether I have time to play or not, I have not finished my training, I progress well to Arsenal.

"I train all the time with the first-team, I do not often but I am really patient, I work in the meantime. Wenger talks to me a lot he gives a lot of advice about my career. It was he who advised me to go on loan no matter where, he wanted me to play, that I gain experience," he explained.