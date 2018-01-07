AS Monaco have softened their stance over Thomas Lemar and will consider selling the attacking midfielder in January, according to latest reports from France.

Lemar, 22, was the subject of a €100m (£90m) bid from Arsenal on the final day of the summer transfer window as they sought to bring in a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who was then on the verge of joining Manchester City.

Liverpool also failed in their initial attempts to prise the France international away from the Stade Louis II but interest re-emerged in late 2017 with L'Equipe reporting both they and Arsenal would make new bids in the January window – adding Premier League champions Chelsea had also been in contact Lemar's representatives to make their interest known.

Monaco, who trail Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain by nine points, have been resistant to the idea of cashing in another of their prized assets during the mid-season window with manager Leonardo Jardim recently insisting his players "understand" the club's positon.

However, L'Equipe now report that position may have changed. With Lemar showing no indication he will be willing to sign a new contract at the club, Monaco are now considering his sale, believing they can make more off his departure now than if they wait for the summer.

That stance has reignited Arsenal's interest in the player, the report adds. With Manchester City still hoping to tie up a deal for Sanchez this month, the Gunners will test Monaco's resolve once again, emboldened by news that there is now a real possibility of a deal being struck.

Liverpool are likely to rival them for the France international however with a number of reports suggesting the Merseyside club have identified him a replacement for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazil completed his move to Barcelona on Saturday [6 January] for a reported fee of £142m – surely enough to fund a move for Lemar. According to The Mirror, officials from Anfield have already contacted Monaco over a possible move and news of his possible availability this month will be welcomed on Merseyside.