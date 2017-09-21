Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not think the knock suffered by Theo Walcott is serious but says defender Calum Chambers will be out for up to a fortnight after sustaining a hip problem during his side's 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (20 September).

Chambers was replaced by Josh Da Silva at half-time after presumably suffering the knock during the first period, while Walcott was replaced midway through the second half having scored the goal that secured his side's passage into the last 16.

Wenger, who made 11 changes to the side that drew with Chelsea on Sunday, is confident Walcott's niggle is nothing to worry about but admitted that Chambers may have to spend a short while on the sidelines.

"Chambers is injured again on the hip. I think he will be about again for one or two weeks," Wenger said in his post-match press conference. On the subject of Walcott, the Arsenal boss said: "He had a kick behind his knee. I don't think it's more than that."

Arsenal were made to work hard against a plucky Doncaster side, who troubled the Gunners backline on a number of occasions in the second half. Rovers huffed and puffed but could not find a way through Arsenal, who have Jack Wilshere to thank for ensuring they maintained a foothold in the game.

Wilshere performed admirably on his first start for the Gunners in almost 500 days, and Wenger was happy to see the 25-year-old complete 90 minutes for the first time in what seems like forever.

"I wanted to keep him on. It was the ideal game," Wenger said. "You have to put the game into perspective. But it was important for him to build him up.

"For me he is available now to play - I have to decide when t play him. He needs 90 minutes of that intensity to be repeated."

Asked if Wilshere is now ready to play for Arsenal in the Premier League, Wenger said: "I don't know."