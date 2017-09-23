Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hit out at the spiralling transfer prices and insisted that something has to happen in order to get it under control. The summer has seen ostentatious deals for the likes of Neymar and Ousmane Dembele while Kylian Mbappe's move to Paris Saint-Germain also involves big bucks.

The Frenchman has already taken a massive dig at UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations and urged them to be overhauled, as they are too easy to bypass. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also called for the administrators to act on the spiralling fees earlier this month, and Wenger said that the rules have to be tightened or scrapped altogether.

"Something will happen. It is for the first time that, politically, the German prime minister came out. I think, politically, something will happen in the next 12 months to regulate and limit the transfer amounts," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"You have to go one of two ways – regulate it properly or leave it completely open. But you cannot be in-between – that is where we are at the moment.

"That is only to the advantage of some clubs who can deal with rules in a legal way. The regulation has to be stricter and clearer, or open it completely: you can do what you want provided you can guarantee you have the money to pay. At the moment, we are a bit in-between and that does not work."

Arsenal have turned a profit in the transfer window this summer after selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but are in a precarious position going into next summer, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both entering the final year of their contracts.

The Gunners boss believes that more of the world's top players will leave clubs for free in the next few years as clubs are unable to afford the transfer fees and the selling clubs also cannot cater to the players' demands to increase their salaries.

"With the amount of transfer levels and the expected amount of contracts the players want, you will have more and more players going into the final year of their contracts," he said.

"You will be in a position where you either extend for money you cannot afford or you go into the final year of their contracts."