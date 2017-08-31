Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says deadline day in the summer transfer window is "not enjoyable" as the club prepare for a pivotal period ahead of the remainder of the season. The future of Alexis Sanchez and pursuit of a number of players across Europe are the central narratives of the final day of trading in the transfer market; a phase of the campaign which will be vital to the club's fortunes this term.

The Gunners have a long history of making signings on deadline day, with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Andrei Arshavin arriving to great acclaim in north London; though the additions of Jose Antonio Reyes and Andre Santos have left a lot to be desired. Deadline day this year promises to be no different with the club pursuing a host of players.

But Wenger admits the period is among his least favourite of the season such is the frenzied nature of negotiations - an ominous message to Arsenal fans as the window threatens to slam shut. "You're on alert and you look around Europe," the Frenchman told Arsenal.com. "The phone is red-hot most of the time. It depends whether you're a buyer or a seller, or whether you're both.

"If you're a buyer, you have to put pressure on a club very early because you know you need some time for administration, for regulations, to get approval from the Premier League, to finalise their contracts.

"Usually, your lawyers inside the club are on alert and know they will have a sleepless night. Then there's a transfer deadline that you have to respect. Usually, it's not an enjoyable day because it's a huge pressure on the day. When you sell, it's similar because the club who buys has to make the decision and the player has to agree on the last day. There's a lot of uncertainty on the day and sometimes that is the most difficult thing."

As Manchester City continue to pressure Arsenal into parting with Sanchez, the club are involved in a series of deals as they attempt to cover for the expect loss of the Chile international. Among them in Ross Barkley, who The Daily Mirror claim is a target for The Emirates Stadium club - along with Tottenham Hotspur.

The same publication claim that Arsenal's long-running attempts to sign both Thomas Lemar from Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler will be reignited on deadline day. A move for Riyad Mahrez could even be resuscitated, should moves for any of the aforementioned trio fall through, but Leicester City want £50m for the Algeria international who has left his national team to complete a move away from the King Power Stadium.