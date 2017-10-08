Wenger says he will not be involved in the search for his successor at Arsenal amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti is interested in taking over at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sun newspaper reported that Ancelotti, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last month after a poor start to the Bundesliga season, would turn down the chanceto return to AC Milan if the Arsenal job became available.

Wenger, 67, signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Emirates until 2019 on 31 May, but has faced calls from some sections of the club's supporters to step down following a disappointing 2016/17 season in which Arsenal won a record 13th FA Cup but failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Frenchman said he would continue to look after the football side of things at Arsenal and leave the job of finding his successor to the board.

"I don't know who will replace me at Arsenal," Wenger told beIN Sports when asked about reports liking Ancelotti with the north London club.

"When you are manager of a club you have to work like you're there forever, because it demands total commitment. I believe as well that a football club works when everyone does their own job well.

"My job is to prepare the team for the next game and be responsible for technical policy at the football club.

"The job of my board is to choose the next manager. I don't want to do the job of my board."

Bayern have appointed Jupp Heynckes as coach until the end of the season following the sacking of Ancelotti.

Heynckes, 72, led Bayern to a treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League in 2013 before he stepped down to make way for Pep Guardiola.

"Bayern Munich is very close to my heart. My coaching staff and I will now do everything to bring back successful football for the fans. I'm very much looking forward to this challenge," he told Bayern's official website.