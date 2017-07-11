Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims he is open to the idea of bringing "some more" new faces in the summer transfer window and confirmed his side's interest in signing AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old impressed for the French outfit last season as they went on to win the Ligue 1 for the first time since 2000. In addition to this, Leonardo Jardim's side made it to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Mbappe's form has seen him attract interest from the top clubs across Europe. Apart from Arsenal, Liverpool, the European champions Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all maintained their interest in signing the teenage attacker.

When asked about Arsenal's reported interest in Mbappe, Wenger said: "I believe nobody can say he is not interested in a player of that kind because he has such immense quality at 18 that all the clubs are open and interested in him."

"He's a player who when he gets up in the morning can choose where he wants to go. Not many players have that kind of luck," the veteran Frenchman said in Sydney where Arsenal are on a pre-season tour. He is just 18 years of age and it is all of Europe who has the red carpet out for him."

The Mirror earlier reported that Arsenal have submitted a £125m ($161.2m) bid in signing Mbappe. They are hoping to beat Real in signing the teenage star on a world-record deal. The north London club are hopeful of signing the forward's club and country teammate Thomas Lemar in the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal have seen two of their bids turned down by Monaco for Lemar. Another report from the Mirror claims the Emirates club have reportedly tabled a new £45m-plus ($58.1m) bid for the attacker. Wenger confirmed that his side have looked at the option of signing the Monaco's 21-year-old winger.

"That's all speculation at the moment, there is nothing really concrete about any signing. He's a player that we have looked at, but the rest is only speculation," Arsenal manager explained.

So far, Arsenal have signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke and Alexandre Lacazette. The France international joined the Gunners for a club-record £52.6m deal from Lyon. Wenger revealed that he is open to the idea of bringing in more new faces to the club, while also admitting that it will not be an easy task for his side.

"I'm open to get some more signings, but it's not easy to find the players to strengthen our squad because we have top quality players," Wenger said.

"There's two ways to improve - analyse what we did well last year and what we did not do well, and improve on that. And the second way is to bring some new players in."

"But I believe at the moment, because we are on pre-season, that it is very important for us to analyse what happened last year and where we can improve. At the moment I focus more on that."