West Bromwich Albion could lose club captain Jonny Evans for a fee of just £3m ($4.2m) if they get relegated this season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Evans in the past and were trying to land his signature last summer along with a number of other clubs such as Manchester City, who had an £18m ($24.4m) offer rejected.

The Gunners recently reignited their interest with an inquiry while City were believed to be preparing a fresh offer for the £23m-rated ($32.1m) Evans, who has 18 months left on his Baggies deal.

However, according to a BBC report, West Brom face the risk of losing Evans for £3m in the summer should they not remain in the Premier League this season.

BBC understands that if West Brom get relegated, the 30-year-old has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for £20m ($27.9m) less than the club's current valuation of the defender.

While the West Midlands side would prefer to keep Evans, this might be manager Alan Pardew's last chance to cash in on the defender and use the funds to bring in a striker this month.

His team are currently 19th with just three wins in 24 league games while only two sides have scored less than them this season in Swansea and Brighton.

Pardew recently revealed that there has been no bid from either Arsenal or City, adding that he has been left "in the dark" with regard to Evans' future at the club.

"From my point of view there is no bid so there's nothing to discuss," Pardew said. "On the other hand, we have scenarios that are going to time out if we don't get a bid for Jonny that's acceptable for him and us.

"Jonny hasn't come and seen me this week so I'm in the dark a little bit. We haven't had a phone call from another football club and that's where it stands.

"In terms of our plans to use that money if it was to come in the door, that time is ticking away and that concerns me a little bit more."