Arsenal and Manchester United are considering moves for Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus, whose contract at the Westfalenstadion expires at the end of next season.

Reus, 28, has carved out a stellar reputation during his time in Dortmund despite suffering a number of serious injuries since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2012. The Germany international has not made a single appearance for Peter Bosz's side this season after suffering cruciate ligament damage in May, and was not included in his side's Champions League squad for the group stage portion of the competition.

Despite Reus' inability to stay fit - he only managed to make 16 Bundesliga starts last season - Arsenal and Manchester United are both believed to be interested in his services, according to Sky Sports Germany.

With the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil uncertain at best, Arsenal may need to recruit some top attacking talent in order to offset the potential departures of the esteemed Chilean and German. Ozil, who has recently been linked with United, and Sanchez are both in the last year of their contracts at Arsenal, and the pair could well leave north London at the end of the season or earlier with no fresh terms close to being agreed.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho made no secret of his desire to add a creative attacker who could play on the flanks or through the centre during the summer but ultimately failed to bring his top target, Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, to Old Trafford. Reus is adept at playing on the wings and in the centre, though United will face a battle to bring the much-admired attacker to the Premier League.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Reus revealed that United and Arsenal are just two of a host of clubs interested in his services, and admits he does not know where his future lies as he inches towards the business end of his contract in Dortmund, who are currently top of the Bundesliga table on goal difference.

"There are four or five international clubs who interest me," Reus said. "On May 31 next year, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

"I have to be honest and fair and say I don't know where I'll end up. At the moment, I'm very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019. But, of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision."