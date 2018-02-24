Aaron Ramsey believes that Arsenal have got all the ingredients to win the Carabao Cup for the first time in Arsene Wenger's tenure as manager at the Emirates. The Gunners take on Manchester City in the final on Sunday (25 February), having defeated Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Kenny Dalglish, Joe Mercer, George Graham, Bill Nicholson and Don Revie have won all three major domestic honours but the Arsenal manager has never managed to lift the trophy, having reached the final twice on previous occasions.

The closest Wenger came to winning the trophy was when Birmingham beat Arsenal in the 2011 final, the last time Arsenal lost a cup game at the new Wembley. The Gunners have since dominated the FA Cup, winning three times in the last four years, taking Wenger's tally to seven wins, the same as Liverpool in their entire history.

Ramsey has been central to all three cup wins, making eight appearances at Wembley thus far. The Welshman has scored two Emirates FA Cup-winning goals and was also on target when the north London club won the 2014 Community Shield against City. Keeping his recent record in mind, the 27-year-old is confident of their ability and is keen to give it another go at the national stadium.

"We've got another final now on Sunday, so that's something that I'm going to really look forward to," Ramsey told Arsenal's official website.

"We're going back to Wembley again and you want something to show for every season. This is an opportunity to definitely do that.

"We know we're going to be up against a great team but they have their weaknesses and we're more than capable of beating them if we get our gameplan right and perform on the day.

"There's a lot more to come from me and hopefully this will be the first of more."