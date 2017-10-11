Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that he is open to being accommodated in a variety of roles assigned to him by the manager, and said that he can drift inside and play as a number 10 or slot in as a deep-lying midfielder.

He played as a holding midfielder against Doncaster in the third round of the Carabao Cup while he was allowed to move further forward and provide a creative spark in the Europa League.

The 25-year-old made a full recovery from a broken leg prior to the international break, playing the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers and in the Europa League success at BATE Borisov.

A series of impact injuries over the last few years have seriously stunted his progress but he hopes to get back to his best in the near future.

Wilshere, whose deal expires in the summer of 2018, has been set a December deadline to convince Arsenal he is worthy of a new deal, which he can only justify with regular appearances and an injury-free spell in the team.

The England international is now keen to make his first appearance in the Premier League, having impressed in his limited outings thus far.

"I can play in the deeper midfield role, which I did against Doncaster, and then I went and played on the left," Wilshere told Arsenal's official website. "I say on the left, but the boss told me before the game that he wanted me to come inside, get in the pockets [of space]. He didn't want me to play as a left-winger. It's almost like a No. 10 position, if you like.

"You can come into that position, and me and Theo were switching in the game. I'm enjoying both roles to be honest and looking forward to getting more minutes in both. The boss decided to change the shape last year, it worked well and he's stuck with it," he added. "We've improved defensively as a team. In that transition when we lose the ball, we want to win it back quickly, like the best Arsenal teams over the years.

"The Invincibles were great at it because they'd lose the ball but then win it higher up and we'd be in a dangerous position. That's probably the best change [I have seen]."