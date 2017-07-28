Arsenal should cash in on the talismanic Alexis Sanchez who seems determined to leave The Emirates Stadium this summer, according to former Gunners forward Alan Smith.

Sanchez's future was plunged into fresh doubt on Friday (28 July) after he claimed to be sick on social media just a day after Arsene Wenger said the Chile international was expected to report back for pre-season training this weekend.

Sanchez has one year left on his contract at Arsenal and seems unlikely to commit his future to the north Londoners. The 28-year-old is believed to be eager to reunite with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the Chile international.

Smith, who scored over 100 goals during his eight-year stint at Arsenal, thinks his former side should bid farewell to Sanchez this summer in order to avoid dressing room unrest and believes the FA Cup holders may be able to recoup £60m for the former Udinese wonderkid, despite him having less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

"Alexis Sanchez is a big shadow hanging over the Emirates," Smith told talkSPORT. "Arsene Wenger says he is determined not to sell him, but he seems determined to leave.

"If you've got an unhappy player, a bit like Coutinho at Liverpool, that's not a great situation to have in the dressing room. For me, it's a no brainer. You've got to let him go, get the money and move on.

"What the owners would think about keeping a player you could get £60m for and then letting him go for nothing in 12 months' time, I don't know. It happens time and time again at Arsenal."

Wenger has staunchly refused to part with Sanchez this summer, but the former Barcelona forward has spoken publicly of his desire to win trophies and compete in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich and PSG have been credited with an interest in Sanchez but the vaunted attacker has designs on a move to Manchester City and is prepared to accept a lower salary offer from the Citizens in order to push through a move to The Etihad Stadium.