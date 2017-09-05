Arsene Wenger has urged Arsenal fans to get behind and support the team as the Gunners are currently struggling, both on and off the pitch.

The north London club registered a narrow 4-3 victory over Leicester City in the opening match of the 2017/18 season. After avoiding a defeat at the hands of Foxes, the Frenchman saw his side suffer defeats at the hands of Stoke City and Liverpool in the league.

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side in their last fixture before the international break. Wenger admitted that "everything" was wrong with his side's performance during their last defeat to the Reds.

The Gunners' fans were unhappy with their club's start to the new season. Their frustration intensified when Arsenal failed to sign any player on the deadline day, while allowed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain join Liverpool.

In addition, their two star players, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are in their final year of contract and have already decided against signing an extension. Despite this, Wenger wants the fans not to be negative of their chances of winning silverware in this campaign.

"The players forget very quickly how good they are - much quicker than you think. We have to continue to believe in our strengths and not to forget," Wenger told beIN SPORTS, as relayed by Sky Sports.

"Our fans as well, to have a successful team, we need our fans. Our fans can say, 'OK, our squad is not good enough, we are not good enough' and think we have no chance - that will not work.

"We want our fans to be behind us in this moment as well, even if we are very sorry for what we delivered. To have a successful team we need to have that."

Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette were Arsenal's only two additions in the summer transfer window as the defender and the forward arrived at the Emirates from Schalke and Lyon respectively.

Wenger's side will host Bournemouth when Eddie Howe and his men make a trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal after the international break. The Gunners boss will be hoping to bounce back against the Cherries on 9 September.