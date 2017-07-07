Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has backed Arsenal's new signing Alexandre Lacazette to emulate the influence of Gunners great Ian Wright and bring guaranteed goals for the north London club on a regular basis.

The 26-year-old joined the north London club for a club-record deal while also becoming Lyon's most expensive player. The Gunners have refused to reveal the fee, but Lyon say the deal is worth €60m (£52.6m, $68m), including add-ons. The figure eclipses the £42.5m ($55m) the north London club paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil's services in 2013.

Houllier went on to add that Arsenal's transfer business is much better than the likes of Manchester United, who have signed Anthony Martial for a massive amount of money and are also eyeing Alvaro Morata, whose returns on the number of goals scored to the money paid is not comparable to that of Lacazette, who has been among Ligue 1's top scorers.

Lacazette scored 36 goals and registered four assists across all competitions for Lyon last season and will be a key addition to the first team squad for the north London club. The Lyon striker has become Arsenal's second summer signing as they have already completed a deal for Sead Kolasinac, who arrived at the Emirates on a free transfer from Schalke.

"He is very mobile, very quick, good in short spaces, has good skill and he scores goals," Houllier told talkSPORT. "He was the top scorer in France in 2014-15, the best player in the league in 2015 and has been the best French scorer over the last three seasons.

"He will fit in their game. He will suit their passing game, the way they build up, their approach. He is very good near the box. He is a bit like Ian Wright really. You don't seem to see him and then suddenly he moves.

"When you think Anthony Martial cost €80million Morata is about to cost €90million... Morata hasn't scored as many goals as Lacazette. Morata has played 130 games and scored only 47 goals."