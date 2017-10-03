Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged the Gunners to consider Burnley manager Sean Dyche to replace Arsene Wenger when the Frenchman hangs up his boots at north London. The Clarets are currently on 12 points, only a point adrift of the Gunners with an astounding record against the top seven from last season.

Sean Dyche's men have already beaten Chelsea and Everton while drawing against both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, also accumulating more points away from home than the entirety of last season. They have moved up to sixth with a 1-0 win over Everton last weekend leading to calls for Dyche to take up a job which is more in line with his profile.

However, Wright is not confident that he would get the job at Arsenal as they are likely to go in for a more established name when Wenger decides to call it a day. Carlo Ancelotti, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich following a stretch of disastrous results, is among those who have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

"I believe he is somebody that needs to go, at some stage, to the next level," Wright told BBC Radio 5 live on Monday (2 October). Wright insists that ideally Dyche would like to take over a team which participates in Europe "on a regular basis". When pressed if he would endorse Dyche's appointment as Wenger's successor, Wright concurred but had doubts Arsenal would accept him.

"Yeah. The fact is would they give Sean Dyche that job?" Wright stated. "In respect to how his team sets up when they're defending, he's obviously got acumen -- but will he get a job like that? I don't think he will."

Arsenal registered just their fourth league win of the season at home against Chris Hughton's Brighton side on Sunday, a win that lifted them to the fifth place in the table but still six points adrift of early pace-setters Manchester City and Manchester United.