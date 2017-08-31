Riyhad Mahrez is in discussions with Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a deadline day move with Arsenal no longer in the race for his signature, according to latest reports.

Mahrez, 26, has been linked with a move away from Leicester City throughout the summer having handed in a transfer request in May. While Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare has praised his attitude during the start of their Premier League campaign, a move is expected today after the Algerian FA confirmed the player had been given permission to leave their camp in order to complete a transfer.

Roma have already seen three bids for 2016 PFA Player of the Year rejected this summer and have now moved on to alternative targets. Manchester United also emerged as another possible option on Wednesday but according to L'Equipe, there are now just three clubs in the running for his signature.

The French publication report the winger is currently in Paris where he will "wait for his situation to settle" with Barcelona, Spurs and Chelsea all having been in thorough discussions with the player. So far this summer, Leicester have stood firm on their £50m valuation.

Arsenal, who have long been linked with the Algeria international after Arsene Wenger appeared to confirm him as a transfer target this summer, are not mentioned, however, suggesting the Gunners have dropped their interest.

Arsene Wenger has made just two additions to his squad this summer in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette and it looks increasingly likely the club's incoming business has been put to bed until January. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however is poised to leave the club on transfer deadline day having agreed terms with Liverpool, while Alexis Sanchez's future still hangs in the balance.

Arsenal rejected a £50m bid from Manchester City for the former Barcelona forward on Tuesday but latest reports in Chile suggest City have dispatched a delegation to the player's homeland to thrash out a deal potentially worth £70m.