Arsenal have opened contract extension talks with Aaron Ramsey in a bid to avoid a repeat of this summer next year.

The club has been dealing with uncertainty over many key players whose contracts expire in the summer of 2018, allowing them to leave on a potential free transfer.

The Gunners are currently in a contract stand-off with Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the duo reportedly looking to leave the club.

Mesut Ozil has not put pen to paper yet either while the likes of Kieran Gibbs, Jack Wilshere and Wojciech Szczesny also face an uncertain future, though the last three have been on the fringes of the Arsenal first team.

However, according to The Telegraph, Ramsey will be offered a new contract that will retain his position as one of the club's highest earners, having signed a five-year contract in 2014 that saw him earn in excess of £100,000 a week.

With the contracts of Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck all expiring in 2019 along with Ramsey's, manager Arsene Wenger is looking to avoid a repeat of this summer.

Ramsey's contract situation seems to be of utmost importance. At just 26 years of age, the Welshman has yet to reach his full potential and represents the London club's biggest asset in the transfer market.

With the shift to the 3-4-2-1 system at the end of last season which saw Arsenal win nine out of their last 10 games, Ramsey also became a key figure in the middle of the park along with Granit Xhaka, notably scoring the winner in the FA Cup final.

Tying Ramsey down to a long-term contract would serve as a big boost for Wenger, who seems to have his hands full at the moment when it comes to contract extensions.