Arsenal are keen to lure Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham to the Emirates Stadium with the promise of a place in the first-team next season.

According to the Sun, Arsene Wenger is a keen admirer of the young striker and Abraham is ready to leave Stamford Bridge if he is not part of Antonio Conte's plans for next season. The French coach is believed to be looking to add another young forward to the Arsenal ranks and has identified the England Under-21 international as the perfect candidate.

The 19-year-old spent the 2016/17 season on loan in the Championship with Bristol City and impressed despite the club struggling to 17th place. He made 41 appearances in the league scoring 23 goals, which has caught the attention of a number of clubs in the English top flight including Arsenal and Leicester City.

Abraham has admitted that it is his dream to play in the Premier League, but made it clear that a decision on his future will be made in conjunction with Chelsea once the current campaign ends. He is contracted to the newly crowned Premier League champions until 2019 and is yet to be offered a new deal.

"It's something that's played with my mind. I've asked myself the same question and I'll ask my parents and see what my agents are saying but I think I need to get through this season first and finish on a high," Abraham said, speaking about his future during an interview with the Bristol Post earlier in the season.

"It would obviously be a dream for me to be playing in the Premier League but I have to focus here first. I love this club, I like to give my all and show everyone what I'm really made of. Not just the goals, but my desire to help this team to stay in the division," he added.

Conte has been open about his admiration for the young striker and labelled him the future of Chelsea. The Italian coach, however, has Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi as his first and second choice forwards at the moment, but could look for further additions as both are facing an uncertain future.

Costa has been linked with a move to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, while Batshuayi has been linked with a move owing to his lack of playing time this season. Abraham could be an option in the event of their departure, but is unlikely to be trusted with the job of leading the line. The young striker's agent Eliot Van Til recently confirmed to IBTimes UK that there has been interest from domestic and international clubs, but any decision on his future will depend on Conte.