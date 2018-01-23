Arsenal are keen for Kelechi Nwakali to join Dutch first division side MVV Maastricht on loan once they terminate his current loan deal with Eredivisie side VVV Venlo, according to his agent Allwell Nwakali.

The north London club are said to be unhappy with the amount of game time afforded to the young Nigerian midfielder and are reportedly set to cut short his loan spell and bring him back to the Emirates Stadium. He has made just 12 appearances across all competitions since the start of the season, and just one in their last eight league games.

Arsenal are keen for him to continue gaining first-team experience and will send him out on loan again before the end of the ongoing January transfer window. Porto were said to be keen to sign him this month and are even said to have explored the possibility of a permanent transfer, but the Gunners are not said to be keen on losing the highly-rates Nigeria Under-17 World Cup winner.

The 19-year-old midfielder's brother and agent Alwell Nwakali has confirmed that Maastricht are interested in signing his younger sibling and Arsenal are said to be keen to sanction the move. The Arsenal midfielder spent last season on loan with the Dutch second-tier club and impressed making 34 appearances in all competitions – he scored three goals and provided four assists.

Arsenal are said to be keen for him to play on a regular basis with his agent suggesting that Nwakali could be included in Arsene Wenger's first-team next summer. The 19-year-old could shortly become the north London club's fourth January departure and fifth transfer overall following the exits of Francis Coquelin, Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United.

"MVV Maastricht want Kelechi, and I think Arsenal want that as well as they have initial understanding,'' Allwell Nwakali told allnigeriasoccer.com.

''Arsenal want him to join MVV so that he can playing day in, day out and this will help him build his game against the summer," the Arsenal midfielder's representative added.