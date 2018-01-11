Arsenal are set to recall full-back Carl Jenkinson from his loan spell at Birmingham City after his time at the club was wrecked by injury. Jenkinson joined Birmingham on a season-long loan last summer but dislocated a shoulder in his debut against Reading in August and has not played since.

The Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old is back in contention after regaining his fitness and Arsenal want to make sure that he has a fruitful time by playing regularly. The club is willing to exercise a recall clause and will attempt to find him another loan move.

Steve Cotterill, who replaced Harry Redknapp as manager at St Andrew's, has struggled to have an impact, leaving the Blues locked in a relegation fight. The situation at the club does not bode well for Jenkinson's future and the Gunners are trying to do everything they can to provide him with more game time, which entails finding him another club.

Jenkinson joined Arsenal from Charlton back in 2011 and was believed to have a lot of promise as he made rapid progress to make his Premier League debut and win an England cap against Sweden in 2012. He enjoyed a successful season on loan at West Ham in 2014-15 and returned to Upton Park for a second season. A serious knee injury in early 2016, however, marked the start of a frustrating two years for him.

With the right-back not getting the minutes he deserves, Arsenal are looking to make a move this month to give him the best chance to progress as a player.

Meanwhile, Cohen Bramall, who was also sent on loan to Birmingham, is finding it hard to find game time at the club as well.

The left-back, who joined Arsenal in January 2017 from non-league side Hednesford Town, has made just two appearances – one at the start of the campaign and the second under new manager Cotterill on 9 December against Fulham.