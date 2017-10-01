Arsenal are set to hand Jack Wilshere a new four-year contract, assuring him that he has a future at the club.

Wilshere's Arsenal career has been plagued with injuries, with the midfielder most recently suffering an injury in April during his loan spell with Bournemouth last season.

However, the 25-year-old is now injury-free and has featured in three games this season for the Gunners, including two starts against Doncaster Rovers and BATE Borisov.

Wilshere notably caught the eye against BATE in the Europa League where he ran the show and completed the full 90 minutes, also earning an assist as Arsenal ran out 4-2 winners in Belarus.

According to the Mirror, manager Arsene Wenger is now prepared to offer the former Bolton loanee a brand new four-year deal to reward his recent performances.

The report states that talks have already begun as Wenger, who has always believed in the Englishman's ability, is hopeful that the midfielder will remain at the Emirates Stadium until 2022.

The French manager also feels that a full season with no setbacks could prove to be the catalyst for Wilshere playing a starring role for England in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Wilshere, whose current Arsenal contract expires next summer, recently stated his desire to remain at the club following the win over BATE, adding that he feels he is getting back to his best.

"Do I see myself staying? Of course, I do. I have always been at Arsenal. I love this club," Wilshere said. "They have been good to me over the years.

"Me and the boss [Wenger] have a great relationship. He played me since I was 17. He put his trust in me since then, so we have a great understanding. We are in contact all the time and I want to stay."