Arsenal have announced a five-year extension to their long-running shirt partnership with the Emirates. This will see Emirates branding feature on the shirts and training kit of all Arsenal teams across age groups until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The latest arrangement is the "largest sponsorship deal ever signed by the club" and will see the shirt partnership with Emirates, which started in 2006, run to at least 18 years. The agreement was formally finalised by Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis and Emirates President, Sir Tim Clark.

Apart from the shirt sponsorship, the team will also fly to pre-season tours in Emirates flights and also engage in marketing activities across the globe as part of the deal. Arsenal's stadium will continue to be known as Emirates Stadium up to 2028, as part of the extension agreed in 2012.

Gazidis believes that the latest arrangement, which makes the sponsorship deal the longest running in the Premier League, is a testimony to the Emirates' belief in Arsenal and their way forward.

"Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport. This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship," Gazidis told Arsenal's official website.

"Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world.

"Emirates is a great partner for Arsenal — a world-class brand with a truly global reach. The airline plays a significant role in our ambitions to extend our influence and following around the world. The new deal, extending our shirt partnership until 2024, underlines how much both organisations value and benefit from the relationship."