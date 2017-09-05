Fears over another injury blow sustained by Alexis Sanchez while away on international duty appear to have been allayed after the Arsenal contract rebel took full part in a training session with Chile.

Sanchez featured for 90 minutes of a disappointing 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Paraguay last week but subsequently emerged as a potential doubt for Tuesday night's (5 September) clash with Bolivia in La Paz after leaving a session over the weekend with his left ankle wrapped in an ice pack.

However, the Mail reports that the influential forward appeared to train without issue on Monday evening as Juan Antonio Pizzi's La Roja attempt to bounce back from that heavy defeat on home turf.

The reigning Copa America champions currently sit ahead of Argentina in the final automatic Conmebol qualifying place only by virtue of a slightly superior goal difference.

Aside from runaway leaders Brazil, who became the first team other than the hosts to book their place in Russia back in March and recently cemented top spot with a ninth consecutive victory, and lowly Bolivia and Venezuela, the South American qualifying race is still extremely tight with only five points separating second-place Colombia and eighth-place Ecuador with three rounds remaining. The top four teams all qualify automatically, while fifth-place enters a two-legged inter-confederation play-off.

Sanchez's fitness will also come as a major relief for Arsenal, who will hope to have him available for Saturday's Premier League visit of Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium. The 28-year-old, who missed the Gunners' opening three matches after his return from a post-Confederations Cup break was delayed by illness and an abdominal injury, made his first appearance of the season in an embarrassing 4-0 hammering at Liverpool on 27 August.

Sanchez's current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and the player had hoped to reunite with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before the close of the summer transfer window. Following no shortage of speculation including whispers of a potential part-exchange deal involving Raheem Sterling, Arsenal reportedly agreed to sell their wantaway star for £60m ($77.7m) on deadline day only to pull the plug when they failed to complete a late swoop for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Despite seeing his hopes of an exit scuppered at the 11th hour, Arsene Wenger is convinced that Sanchez, who can begin talking to overseas suitors as early as January as Arsenal risk losing him for nothing next summer, remains "100%" committed to the cause.

"Look, your interest is always to perform," he recently told beIN SPORTS. "[The transfer] was not very close and it's very difficult for me to speak about that because I want the player now to focus on his career, on his season and on Arsenal Football club.

"I believe as well I spoke to you before about integrity and values and I will think first make sure my commitment is at the level expected from the people who pay me and have confidence in me. I think on the player's side it is exactly the same."