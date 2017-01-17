Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal if they can continue to challenge for silverware this season, according to Petr Cech. The Gunners star duo's current deal at the Emirates will end in 2018 and they have not yet signed new deals.

The north London club are already out of the EFL Cup and are left with the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League to fight for this term. They sit fourth in the league table with 44 points after 21 games, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

"I think for us it is important to show them how much we need them in the team and to show them how much we want to win," Cech told Standard Sport.

"Then obviously it will make their decision easier. If they see that we are competitive, everybody is ready to win things together and they know how important they are for our team, then this will make their decision easier."

Arsene Wenger's side will take on Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Europe's elite club competition. They have struggled to beat the Bundesliga winners over the two legs in the last three occasions and will face an uphill task to beat the German giants this year.

Arsenal could be left with the FA Cup and the title to aim and Cech believes it will be easier for Ozil and Sanchez in committing their futures to their current employers if they can win a major failure from the Gunners

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea goalkeeper has advised Wenger not to bring in reinforcements in Janaury. Cech remains confident that the current crop of players at Arsenal can help the club to challenge for major honours.

"On Saturday we were missing players due to injury and so they are all basically close to fitness and back to the squad, apart from Santi [Cazorla], who will need a little bit more time," he added.

"If everyone is fit then we have a strong squad. So this is probably why the boss said what he said. It is his decision. We concentrate on our game and then we train. If he brings in a player or not, that is his decision."