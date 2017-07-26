Arsenal are still interested in signing OGC Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri this summer, according to latest reports in France.

The 25-year-old central midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after another fine Ligue 1 campaign last term while Barcelona were also following the player earlier this summer, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has confirmed.

With Seri admitting he would find it impossible to say no to the Catalan giants, his future may lie elsewhere. The Ivory Coast international had been tipped to join Roma after reportedly agreeing a five-year deal but the Serie A giants were not willing to meet his €40m (£35.7m, $46.5m) release clause. According to L'Equipe, Swansea City have tried their luck with a rather derisory €17m offer, one that was quickly rejected by the French club.

While Arsenal are yet to bid the Seri, the French publication adds that could change before the transfer window closes on 31 August. The Gunners have already looked to the French market this summer having signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club record fee, while remaining hopeful of signing his France teammate Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

Tottenham Hotspur, are still to make a single signing so far this summer, also remain interested in the Nice player.

No decision is likely to be made until after Nice's Champions League third round qualifier with Europa League runners up Ajax, however, with the second leg of their clash taking place on 2 August.

Arsenal have a host of options in midfield already but that could change over the coming weeks. Santi Cazorla's future at the club remains uncertain following his long-term injury while both Jack Wilshere and Mohamed Elneny have been linked with moves away from the Emirates. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has designs on converting to a central midfield role on a permanent basis, is out of contract next year, leaving the options of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.

Adding another attacking option would appear to be a priority for Wenger however with Lemar the club's clear first choice. The Gunners have already seen two bids rejected for the 21-year-old France international but according to the Daily Mail, a third offer worth £50m will be made to try and get the deal over the line, with agreeing personal terms expected to be a formality should Monaco accept the bid.