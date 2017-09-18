Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck could be ready for a fresh spell on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury during the goalless draw at Chelsea on Sunday (17 September). Arsene Wenger confirmed the blow after the derby ahead of busy week which will see the Gunners facing Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before hosting West Bromwich Albion on Monday 25 September.

Welbeck, 26, started the clash at Chelsea but was forced off and replaced by Olivier Giroud in the 73rd minute of the stalemate.

The England international is expected to undergo a scan to determine the severity of issue but Wenger said after the game that it is "not an easy" injury.

"He has a groin problem," Wenger confirmed in the press conference. "I don't know how severe it is but it looks like a 'good' groin problem, not an easy one."

Wenger will be anxiously awaiting the results of the scan after the former Manchester United forward missed much of last season due to a knee injury.

Furthermore, Mesut Ozil also missed the goalless draw at Chelsea and it is still uncertain whether the German international will be ready to return to action against Doncaster.

Wenger was happy with his side's performance at Chelsea as Arsenal earned their first point at Stamford Bridge in six years.

"I felt it was a game with total intensity, where two teams really went for it and was a battle all over the pitch. We responded well in domains where we were questioned, you know, and I like when the team shows that kind of response.

"Overall I feel it's a deserved point and with a bit more freedom maybe, less inhibition, we could have really won this game with one or two goals difference. But overall for us it was important at least not to lose today and you could feel that in the team in the last 20 minutes that we played a little bit with that in our mind," the Arsenal boss added.

"People forget that two months ago we beat Chelsea in the cup final and they don't give you the cup, you know, so overall I believe we have shown that many times. It's true you have to accept criticism when we deliver the kind of performance we had at Liverpool – the only way to respond is on the pitch and that's what we did today.

"It was a question today what will happen, at least with the attitude, the response, the determination. It was vital for us even above the result to come out with a solid performance on that front."