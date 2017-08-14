Newcastle United look destined to miss out on signing Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, after the player's agent revealed he wants to return to Spain with former club Deportivo La Coruna. The 28-year-old is free to leave the Emirates after the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon but the Premier League outfit want to recoup as much of the £17m (€18.7m) they paid for Perez 12 months ago.

Perez made just two top flight starts for the Gunners last season during a disastrous maiden campaign in English football and his return to his homeland is seemingly in the offing. Arsene Wenger is happy for Perez to leave to stage a claim for Spain's World Cup squad.

Rafael Benitez has confirmed Newcastle are keen to add Perez to their attack having held talks with Wenger, however the newly-promoted club are seemingly only interested in a loan deal. Perez's former club Deportivo have had one offer rejected by Arsenal, who IBTimes UK understands want €15m.

"I think the £10.9m that Deportivo have offered is a great deal," Perez's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Sky Sports. "Deportivo received £12.7m when they sold him to them last summer. They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached. Lucas wants to play in Spain."

Having already missed out on signing Tammy Abraham after he opted to join Swansea City on loan from Chelsea instead of moving to the north east, Newcastle's need for additional firepower was highlighted during the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The hosts mustered just two shots on target on their return to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether they will add to their artilery.

Benitez has cut a frustrated figure during the summer transfer window, despite signing five players, with owner Mike Ashley having not delivered on his pledge to commit "every penny" made from earning promotion from the Championship on improving the squad. Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manqueillo and Mikel Merino have arrived in the off-season but further additions were expected.

The Sun understands that the latest player being tracked by Newcastle is another Arsenal outcast, Jack Wilshere, who is braced for another campaign on the periphery having been left out of the squad that beat Leicester City in their opening game last week. The midfielder is reportedly consigned to leaving north London having returned to full fitness, with the Magpies hopeful of taking advantage.