Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not know if he will be able to call upon Petr Cech for his side's much-anticipated trip to face bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday (10 February) but is confident Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal will be fit to face Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Cech suffered a calf injury during the Gunners' comprehensive win over Everton on Saturday and had to be replaced by David Ospina, who has occasionally failed convince onlookers at The Emirates Stadium that he is truly fit for purpose.

The Colombia international's only game-time this season has come in cup competitions, but Wenger may have to rely on Ospina if Cech, who has not trained this week, fails to prove his fitness.

"We are not sure with Cech, he has not practised. I don't know if he should be available," Wenger said in his press conference, per The Mirror. "Ospina or Cech, I will make that decision tomorrow."

Wenger did provide encouraging news regarding Monreal and Welbeck, who could return to action after suffering from respective illness and muscle problems: "Nacho Monreal should be alright. We should have a similar squad to Everton. Maybe Welbeck will be back."

Arsenal supporters saw new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make their full home debuts against Everton last weekend and will have certainly been buoyed by the pair's displays against the dreary Merseysiders.

Mkhitaryan managed to provide three assists while Aubameyang opened his account for his new side with a delightful dinked finish. Wenger is hoping the former Borussia Dortmund duo's presence in north London will elevate the performances of those around them against Tottenham and for the rest of the season.

"It gives a new hope when fresh players come in," the Arsenal boss said. "But the most important is the team performance. You want a positive history. At the start to gives you a swing but after it needs to be backed by performances of the team.

"Once the game has started, these guys [Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang] have top-level experience. They know what's important and that's to focus on their performance.

"These guys are top quality players. Why should they not repeat the performance [against Everton]?"

Wenger later saw fit to single out Mkhitaryan by praising him for his approach to his duties. "He has a very professional attitude in training and matches. I'm not surprised by that - to me, it's completely normal."