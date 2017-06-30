Arsenal should consider selling West Ham United target Olivier Giroud this summer, according to former Gunners full-back Nigel Winterburn. Giroud, 30, had to make do with an understated role in north London last season but still managed to score 16 goals in all competitions, a tally made all the more impressive by the fact he only started 17 games for the Gunners last season.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the France international, who could cost around £20m. Giroud's chances of regular game-time in north London could lessen further if Arsenal manage to sign Lyon forward Andre Lacazette, and Winterburn, who enjoyed spells with the Gunners and the Hammers, thinks Giroud would not be short of offers if he did decide to seek pastures new.

"I think Arsenal have stated that they would like to keep Giroud, but they might need to review the situation depending what happens in the summer," Winterburn told beIN Sports, relayed by The Evening Standard. "He's probably looking at his age and thinking 'I need to be playing and I want to make sure that I'm part of the French squad'.

"I think he's done a very good job and I just wonder whether Arsenal want a little bit more mobility going forward. He found himself on the bench at the end of the season and he obviously wouldn't want that to happen.

"It's again whether the player feels that he is going to play enough games or is it time to make the break? I think there would be a lot more offers from abroad if he did move from Arsenal.

"He might also be settled in London and if that is the case, West Ham have a good link with Arsenal and if he wanted to stay in London that could be a good opportunity for West Ham to get a very good striker.

"I could see it happening but you have to think whether the player believes he is capable of playing for a top-six club and West Ham are not a top-six club. It'll be a case of whether West Ham can convince the player to join them."

West Ham are intent on bolstering their strikeforce this summer and are also in talks with Manchester City over the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Hammers are also believed to be interested in Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has just one year left on his deal at The Emirates Stadium, but chairman David Gold played down suggestions of a move for the former Bournemouth loanee on Thursday (29 June).