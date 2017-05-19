Nice star Jean Michaël Seri has admitted it would be impossible for him to turn down a move to Barcelona if the La Liga giants made him an offer. Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in his services, but the Ivory Coast international has made his preferences clear.

The 25-year-old midfielder is on a number of European clubs' radars after a standout season in Ligue 1.

Seri has scored six goals and provided nine assists to help Nice to finish third in the table. He also won the Marc Vivien Foe award for the best African player in the French League.

The Guardian reported last month that both Arsenal and Tottenham are tracking the box-to-box midfielder. The report added that PSG and Barcelona were also monitoring the former Porto and Pacos de Ferreira star and could join the battle for his services.

Seri has a €40m (£34.3m, $44.6m) release clause in his contract, but The Guardian added Nice could be ready to negotiate his departure for around £20m. The price tag looked reasonable for both Arsenal and Tottenham but Seri has suggested that Premier League will lose the battle if Barcelona offer him a move to the Nou Camp.

"If Barça comes to sign you, you can't say no. No way," Seri said to Mundo Deportivo.

"I have supported Barça since I was a child, when I was still in my native country, in Ivory Coast. I was always a big cule [Barcelona fan} and those who know me know it well. Then, when I moved to Portugal, I had the chance to follow their games closely.

Asked whether his agent has met with Barcelona officials to discuss a potential move to the Nou Camp, he added: "That's not for me to say. I have been told that coaches from Barcelona have come to watch our matches."

Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield in the coming summer transfer window as they are still coming to terms with the loss of club legend Xavi Hernandez.

Seri admitted that the former Spain international has been his idol since childhood.

"He is the player I have always tried to look like, I can close my eyes and remember some of his games and passes with the Barcelona shirt. I always took attention to his football."