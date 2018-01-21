Arsenal and Totttenham target Malcom has revealed that it would be a dream to play in the Premier League, fuelling rumours of a possible move this January. The Gunners had earmarked the Brazilian as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is on his way to Manchester United, but with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to joining, the Gunners have dropped their interest.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are now the leading candidates to sign the Brazil Under-20 international, who has impressed this season. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Bordeaux, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. Manchester United were rumoured to be the favourites in the initial stages of the transfer window but the interest has fizzled out following a breakthrough in the Sanchez transfer.

The report states that Malcom's representatives met with Spurs in London earlier this week to discuss the potential move. However, should a deal come to fruition, Malcom is set to remain at Bordeaux for the rest of this season, before joining Spurs in the summer.

Spurs are expected to pay €40m (£36m) although that may increase by another €10m (£9m) with add-ons for the highly promising forward. With a move likely to be on the horizon, Malcom was asked for his thoughts over a prospective transfer to north London, to which he revealed that he would be looking forward to it if anything serious does transpire.

"I do not know if I will be staying or leaving. I leave that to my agents, to the club. If I leave that is great, I thank the club for everything," he told reporters after his side's 1-0 win over Nantes, as quoted by the Mirror.

"That is life. These are choices. There you go. Now we will see. If I have to stay, I will stay. If I am to leave, then I will leave. So long as I am here, I will do my work.

"Is England a dream? Yes it is a dream, it is a dream for all players and I am no different. As I said, I am here, I must think about working and nothing else. I must not think about leaving now."