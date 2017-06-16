Arsenal are set to make another bid in excess of £100m ($128m) to sign Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe and are willing to throw in Olivier Giroud in the mix to sweeten the deal for the Ligue 1 Champions.

The 30-year has expressed a desire for more game time, something which was not afforded to him last season, following Arsene Wenger's decision to deploy more pace up front by using either Danny Welbeck or Alexis Sanchez as first choice strikers.

The Evening Standard reports that Giroud is inclined to stay but is wary of his position in the France national team, where he is currently the first choice striker, but a lack of game time may force manager Didier Deschamps to look the other way, especially with the World Cup in Russia scheduled for next year.

The Gunners have already had a £87m ($111m) bid rejected for Mbappe by Monaco and will face tough competition from the likes of Real Madrid, who have countered with an even higher bid for the striker.

The 18-year-old forward, who scored 26 goals in 44 games in all competitions, has made it clear that he will not be "forced" to join a certain club and will make a decision based on minutes on pitch rather than big money offered. The France manager Deschamps has also advised him to join a club that will play him regularly and help him develop in the right way.

Wenger has previously stated that a player who has been signed for such an inordinate amount of money would start in the first-team as no team spends such money and keeps him out of the starting eleven. The manager has been following the youngster for a long time and was rebuffed by Monaco in their attempts to sign the player last summer. However, the report states that Wenger is hoping that his close relationship with the player turns the tide in his favour this time around.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has confirmed that he and his family will take a decision on his future but refused to confirm any club following France's 3-2 win over England in an international friendly.

"We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen," Mbappe said, as quoted by Goal. "We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening.