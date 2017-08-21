Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on season-long loans as Arsene Wenger's wish to trim the first-team squad gathers pace.

Jenkinson was linked with a permanent move after being omitted from the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China. The 25-year-old made just five appearances for Arsenal last season owing to injury and Hector Bellerin being preferred at right-back, while the previous two campaigns were spent on loan with West Ham United.

Bramall, on the other hand, is part of Wenger's plans for the future having only been promoted to the first-team this summer following his impressive showing during the pre-season tour. The left-back was signed from Northern Premier League outfit Hednesford Town fc in January and came through the ranks after impressing with the youth setup during the second half of last season.

"Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall have joined Blues on season-long loans. The defensive pair bolster the options for manager Harry Redknapp and are eligible for cup competitions," a statement read on Birmingham's official site.

Wenger reiterated his desire to offload a number of first-team players before thinking about additions after admitting that the current numbers are too high. Yaya Sanogo, Wojciech Szczesny and most recently Gabriel Paulista have been the permanent departures thus far, while Emiliano Martinez has joined Getafe on a season-long loan deal. The defensive duo's exit further reduces the number in the Frenchman's first-team squad.

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp was looking for reinforcements and the two will provide him options on either side of his defence as they look to have a successful season in the English Championship. Jenkinson has been handed the number 22 jersey, while Bramall will don the number 15 shirt and both players are eligible for the Blues' Carabao Cup second round tie at home to Bournemouth.