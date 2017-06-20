Arsenal youngster Daniel Crowley has been attracting interest from a host of European clubs as another loan move looks likely.

The 19-year-old — dubbed the new Jack Wilshere — joined Arsenal in 2014 from Aston Villa with high expectations resting on his shoulders.

However, three years on since his move and Crowley is yet to make a single professional appearance for the Gunners, having spent the last two seasons on loan, most recently at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

The Coventry native will return to Arsenal for pre-season training in July but is expected to go out on loan once again.

According to Football London, Fulham lead a host of English clubs interested in Crowley.

However, the young prospect is reportedly interested in another loan move abroad as he feels it suits his technical style of play.

Bundesliga II's Hannover 96 along with other German teams are interested while a number of Dutch clubs have also expressed an interest in Crowley, having seen him in action during the second half of last season at Go Ahead Eagles.

"It's [Dutch league] my kind of football, my style of play," Crowley said in a Daily Mail interview in May. "There's more passing, and it's on the floor.

"League One is a good league but it's more physical and in the air. I don't think it's suited to a lot of young players who come through the modern academies. You see a lot getting recalled or sent back."

While Go Ahead Eagles were relegated last season, Crowley made an impression with two goals and two assists in 16 league games, playing in the number ten role.

In the same interview, Crowley, whose contract expires in 2018, stated that he will remain patient but is open to leaving the London club if he does not eventually get chances.

"I believe in myself," he added. "I know I'll be a Premier League footballer and if that's at Arsenal then great but if the manager doesn't think he can give me that chance then I'll have to go elsewhere."

"I'm fine with that and I'll still respect the boss. But I don't want to stay for the sake of it."