Arsenal star Hector Bellerin says he is "happy" with recent reports linking him with a move to Barcelona and admitted that a return to Camp Nou is not solely down to him.

The 22-year-old left the Catalan club and made a switch to the Emirates in 2011. After spending two years with the Gunners' academy, he was promoted to the first team by Arsene Wenger in 2013.

Since then, the Spain international has been a regular figure in the north London club's starting lineup. Bellerin has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, while their former manager Pep Guardiola is also looking at the option of signing the right-back for Manchester City, according to the Manchester Evening News. Bellerin refused to rule out any possibility of return to his former club.

"It's not something you think about when you leave, because you don't know how things will go," Bellerin told Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

"I was lucky enough to take a chance on Arsenal [when I was 16-year-old]. Things have gone well and now hearing this type of news about Barca is something which makes me happy, but it doesn't depend on me.

"It's nice to know of interest from a club like Barca, the club where I grew up from a young age. For the moment I don't know anything, I'm an Arsenal player and we will see what happens."

Barcelona are believed to be leading the race for Bellerin's signature. Their new manager Ernesto Valverde has identified the defender as the ideal signing in his first summer transfer window at the club.

The La Liga giants' chances of signing Bellerin have further improved after the player admitted that his family has returned to Barcelona. The Spaniard admitted he has not held talks over his future with his current employers and also confirmed that Barcelona have not made a formal offer for his services.

"It's always been very good in London, my family settled there with me, although now, for family reasons, they have had to return to Barcelona. I have a tougher time now because I'm a family person, I depend on them a lot, and it'll be a new challenge to be without them," he explained.

"I haven't talked to anyone. I haven't talked to the club. I know a lot of things are being talked about but as a player, the club haven't told me anything, there has still not been any contact. A lot can happen this summer."