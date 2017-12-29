Jack Wilshere has revealed that he expects to sign a new deal to extend his future at Arsenal following a brilliant performance at Selhurst Park. The Gunners dispatched Crystal Palace 3-2 to record only their third away win of the season to keep themselves in touching distance of the top four.

The 25-year-old will enter the final six months of his current deal in January and will be free to talk to clubs outside England over a potential free transfer in the summer. The England international has proved his fitness with regular appearances in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup and has now taken advantage of an injury to Aaron Ramsey's and nailed down a place in the Premier League team.

The midfielder assisted a brilliant goal for Alexis Sanchez to put the Gunners three up in the game, which proved to be the difference as Palace pulled one back in the dying minutes to make for a nervy end to proceedings. Speaking to the press after the game, Wilshere was not too concerned with his future and expects to come to a common ground with the Gunners in due time.

"I spoke to the boss and he says he's going to speak to me, so we'll see when he speaks to me and I'm sure it will be done," Wilshere told Arsenal's official website.

"It's difficult to say. I was happy with my form last year and I'm probably better now. I feel better, I feel fitter and I'm getting better with each game. I'm enjoying my football. It's another game and another three points, so I'm happy," he added on if he is back to his best yet.

Wenger had previously allayed fears of Wilshere running down his contract ahead of the game against Palace and believes that an agreement can be reached if they can come to a common ground financially. The north London club are currently sixth in the table and Wenger insists that they will be active in the January window to strengthen their chances of a top four finish.

"We will sit down with him," Wenger said, talking about Wilshere's contract ahead of Arsenal's clash against Palace, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I believe if he can meet a point of agreement financially, he will want to stay," the French coach added.

"Yes, because first of all you have clubs that call you to get players on loan or to buy your players and as well I'm open-minded to any possibility to strengthen our team," Wenger said, addressing his January transfer plans.