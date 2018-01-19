Olivier Giroud's agent has revealed that a swap deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming to Arsenal and the Frenchman going the other way to Borussia Dortmund can eventually materialise despite there being no legs to the rumour at the moment.

The Frenchman has struggled to cement a first-team spot at the north London club this season and could head out of the Emirates before the transfer window closes at the end of January.

The Gunners were believed to be considering putting Giroud in a swap deal for the Gabon international, given that he would now be third in line for a starting spot should the transfer happen, with Alexander Lacazette and Aubameyang both ahead of him in the pecking order.

Arsene Wenger has identified the Gabon striker as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who looks certain to leave the Gunners before the end of the January transfer window, with Manchester United leading the chase. The French coach is desperate to add more firepower to the squad and believes Aubameyang is the perfect candidate to replace the Chilean.

Giroud is currently side-lined by injury but, is expected to return to action next week, as confirmed by the manager. The France international wants to stay at Arsenal, but the lack of first-team football could change his decision and Dortmund are likely to offer him more game time, especially if Aubameyang leaves this month.

Meanwhile, his agent has been coy on any potential swap deal involving the Frenchman in January but, revealed that a transfer could yet transpire depending on the situation.

"Today it is just rumours but tomorrow it could become a reality. Maybe," his agent told the Guardian, as quoted by the Express.

The France international has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League, which include West Ham and Crystal Palace amid reports that the Frenchman is keen to stay in London as his family is settled in the capital. His agent had earlier revealed that his decision to leave or stay is not influenced by money and with the second half of the season on the brink, he will have a lot of game time to prove himself.

"He listens, looks and after he will see," Giroud's agent said earlier. "Leaving to leave has no use. It has to be coherent and it gives him something more.

"He will have playing time at Arsenal, the second part of the season is important, with competitions to play, even if he is only the Europa League. The clubs in Turkey? That does not interest him. China either. Leaving to earn more money is not what's important in his state of mind."