Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged the Gunners to do everything they can to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

The north London club allowed their star player Alexis Sanchez, who was in the final six months of his contract at the Emirates, to leave the club. The Chilean international completed a switch to Manchester United on 22 January.

United allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join the Gunners as part of the deal. Arsene Wenger is in the market for a striker and has identified the Gabon international as a transfer target.

Parlour believes his former club will end up having a "decent window", if they can be successful in securing Aubameyang's services in January. The 44-year-old, who has also played for Middlsebrough and Hull City in the past, believes the Dortmund frontman can replace Sanchez at Arsenal.

"It'll be a decent window if Arsenal can get Aubameyang. This is a chance for Aubameyang. He's 29 years old, so has probably got three or four years left at the top level," Parlour told talkSPORT.

"This is a real opportunity for him to play in the Premier League and he might be saying, 'look I can't let this go, I need to prove myself'. Sanchez has gone, so Arsenal have to replace him and with Aubameyang's pace and power..."

According to the German publication Bild, Dortmund will not let their player leave for anything less than €70m (£61.4m, $85.7m) in January. It should be seen whether the Premier League outfit can match the Bundesliga side's valuation for Aubameyang.

Mkhitaryan moved to United from Dortmund in the summer of 2016. The Armenian international formed a partnership with Aubameyang during the former's time in Germany. Parlour remains hopeful the duo can replicate their Dortmund form at Arsenal if Wenger's side can seal the deal for the African striker.

"You might say that Mkhitaryan is not as a good as Sanchez, but he can still fit into Arsenal very well because of the way they play," he explained.

"The good thing [about the Aubameyang move] is they both played together before at Dortmund, and they fit really well in the team together."