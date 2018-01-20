Arsenal are closing in on completing deals for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the Gunners agreed personal terms with the star duo.

According to Goal.com, Alexis Sanchez will be heading to Old Trafford as a part of the swap deal that will see the Armenian international moved in the opposite direction. The north London club's manager Arsene Wenger wants to soften the blow he will suffer by the Chilean forward's sale.

Wenger wants to replace him with new faces at Arsenal and believes the addition of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan will see him add world class players to his squad. The latter has struggled during his time at United this season, but the Gunners believe he can regain his Dortmund form that saw him being awarded as the best player in the Bundesliga a few seasons ago.

Sanchez's impending move to United was held back after Mkhitaryan, who was included in the part of the swap deal, failed to agree personal terms with the Gunners.

The former Dortmund man's agent Mino Raiola was in negotiation for a "healthy package", and it is believed all the parties involved in the negotiations have come to an agreement, which will see the current United midfielder become one of the highest earners at Arsenal.

Earlier in November, Arsenal appointed Sven Mislintat as the head of recruitment. The German arrived in the English capital, from Dortmund. During his time with the Signal Iduna Park outfit, he had a vital role in bringing the Aubameyang to the club.

Goal.com reports that Mislintat has a vital role in convincing Arsenal to bring the former Dortmund duo to the club in the January transfer window. The addition of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan to the Gunners' attacking division will only strengthen the strike force.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also in talks with Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere over extending their contracts. The duo's current deal with Wenger's side will run down after the end of the season. The German international has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's side in the summer.

However, the Gunners are keen to keep Ozil and Wilshere at the Emirates. According to The Sun, Ozil and Wilshere are close to committing their futures to Arsenal by putting pen to paper on a new deal. They believe the addition of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan shows the club's ambition to take Arsenal to the next level.