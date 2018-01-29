Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have targeted the 28-year-old this month having reportedly agreed to terms with the forward but, have so far failed to meet Dortmund's asking price. They began negotiations with a bid in the region of £44m ($62.3m), which was swiftly rejected by the Bundesliga side.

A second offer of £50.9m ($72.1m) was also rejected as Dortmund's valuation of their star player was closer to £60m ($85m).

Club chief Michael Zorc recently warned Arsene Wenger's side that if their valuation was not met, Aubameyang would remain at the Westfalonstadium until the end of the season.

"Either our demands are met, then there may be still a transfer," Zorc said. "But, they are not fulfilled or Auba plays until the summer in Dortmund.

"So it is discussed by the way also with the family Aubameyang and accepted. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have all refused."

However, according to BBC Sport, Arsenal are now nearing an agreement with the German side for a fee of around £60m. The potential transfer hinges on whether Dortmund are able to get a replacement for the Gabon international in time before deadline day of the January transfer window on Wednesday (31 January).

Olivier Giroud is one of the reported options with the north London side, initially believed to be considering inserting the Frenchman in a potential swap deal.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang may have featured in his last game for Die Borussen after appearing for the first time since missing a crucial team meeting earlier this month in their 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday (27 January).

Should the former St-Etienne striker arrive at the Emirates Stadium this month, he will be the club's third acquisition of the window following the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina.