Arsenal will step up their efforts in signing AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar by submitting an improved offer for the winger.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has identified the France international as a priority target in the wide position in the summer transfer window. He was a key part of his side's attack last season that saw him win the league for the first time since 2000.

Lemar, who scored 10 goals and registered 14 assists across all competitions, played a key role in helping Leonardo Jardim's side reach the Champions League semi-final. The north London club had submitted a £30m ($38.8m) for the attacker.

Monaco rejected Arsenal's approach for the 21-year-old as they are unwilling to allow Lemar leave the club this summer. The French outfit's impressive display has seen their star players attract interest from clubs across Europe.

They have already sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, while Nabil Dirar and Valere Germain have left the club for Fenerbahce and Marseille, respectively. Jardim earlier admitted that there could be few more players leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

"Three players have left - Dirar, Valere and Bernardo. Other players could leave us. Everyone knows our project. It hasn't changed, even if we have won the title. The project is the same. The goal is still to win," Jardim was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Nothing has changed. It's very important for us. What matters is the training of the young players and the quality of our game. The only thing that changes is that we are going to start the season being defending champions."

However, Monaco are keen on retaining Lemar as they are not willing to sanction the winger's sale. The report claims that Arsenal and the Ligue 1 side are a long way apart when it comes to agreeing a fee and the Emirates club are willing to make an improved offer in securing Lemar's signature.

Should Monaco refuse to negotiate for Lemar, Wenger will then turn his attention towards Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez. The French-born Algerian international has already informed the Foxes his decision to leave the club.

Arsenal have already completed a deal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record £52.6m fee on 5 July. He became the club's second summer signing following the arrival of full-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer. Wenger wants to add two more signings in the summer transfer window in order to bolster Arsenal squad for the new season.