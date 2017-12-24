Arsenal reportedly want to complete the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star winger Leon Bailey in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old moved to BayArena at the start of this calendar year from Genk for £12.4m ($16.5m) and is yet to complete a full season with the Die Werkself. He has been in fine form for the German club, scoring eight goals in 16 appearances this season.

According to the Mirror, Arsene Wenger has sent scouts to watch Bailey in action on two occasions this season. The first was in the league clash against Hannover, while the next game was in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Jamaican international scored a brace in a 4-4 draw against Hannover on 17 December. He continued his form by scoring the only goal against Moenchengladbach to send Leverkusen to the semi-final of the German cup.

Arsenal's league rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are also believed to be looking at the option of signing Bailey. Antonio Conte saw the Blues' offer of £22m ($29.4m) of turned down by Leverkusen.

Wenger is keen on bringing in a new winger to the Emirates in the mid-season transfer window. The Frenchman has set his sights on Bailey and is ready to splash around £30m ($40.1m) in securing his services.

The Gunners manager allowed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Arsenal and make a switch to Liverpool at the end of the summer transfer window. The north London club have not signed a replacement for the England international.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's compatriot Theo Walcott's future at Arsenal remains uncertain. The former Southampton man's future at the club remains uncertain as he has not started in the Premier League for Wenger's side.

In addition to this, Arsenal are expected to lose Alexis Sanchez – either in January or after the end of this campaign. The Chilean international is wanted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for his signature.

With Oxlade-Chamberlain exit and Sanchez's potential departure, it is given that Arsenal need to strengthen their wide position. The Gunners could struggle to land Bailey, but they believe a bid of £30m should convince Leverkusen to sanction the attacker's sale in January.