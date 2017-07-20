Arsenal have identified Bundesliga side Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka as a summer target in an effort to bolster their midfield options this season.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football with German giants Bayern Munich expected to go after his services.

However, according to SPORT BILD, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has been monitoring the German for months and is hoping to complete a deal for the Schalke man this summer.

The same report claims Goretzka has rejected a four-year contract worth €8m (£7m, $9.2m) with Die Königsblauen.

With his deal expiring in 2018, the German side could risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has insisted that Goretzka is not for sale and would rather keep him for one more season than cash in on the player this summer. However, an offer in excess of €30m (£26.5m, $34.5m) could test their resolve.

"No one needs to call us about Leon Goretzka," Heidel said, as quoted on BILD via CityWatch. "We will definitely not let him go. Goretzka is not for sale, even if a club offer between €20million and €30million."

Manchester City also have an interest in Goretzka with manager Pep Guardiola having identified the Bochum native as a target.

But with clubs being free to negotiate a pre-contract for the German international in January 2018, BILD claims it is likely that Bayern will find an agreement with the player, having notably signed Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund in the same manner.

If Arsenal were to complete a deal, however, Goretzka would be their second signing from Schalke, having signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer this summer as well.

Goretzka signed for Schalke from VfL Bochum in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to make 90 league appearances for the seven-time Bundesliga winners.

The promising midfielder also impressed in this summer's 2017 Confederations Cup where he featured in four of Germany's five games, including their 1-0 win over Chile in the final.