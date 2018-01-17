Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly pleading with the club to allow him to complete a move to Arsenal.

With the imminent transfer of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, manager Arsene Wenger is looking to bring in Aubameyang to compensate for the Chilean's departure.

According to the Mirror, the Gabon international is determined to move to Arsenal, having informed the Bundesliga giants of his desire to leave in the January transfer window following talks with the north London club.

Recent reports state that Arsenal had agreed terms with the 28-year-old but, would need to pay a club-record fee of €70m (£62.2m, $85.75m) to Dortmund in order to land the forward.

It has also been reported that the north London club are ready to include French striker Olivier Giroud as part of a £30m ($41.3m) deal as they are not prepared to pay the full fee for the former Saint-Etienne man.

The Mirror adds that Aubameyang believes he has no way back at Dortmund after his latest disciplinary issue that saw him miss a crucial team meeting, resulting in his omission from the team's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg this past weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will continue to be busy this month as they are understood to have made a fresh move for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, a long-term target of Wenger's as well as league leaders Manchester City.

The Mirror states that with the impending departures of Sanchez and Theo Walcott, in addition to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £40m move to Liverpool last summer, Arsenal will have the funds to make a £20m ($27.56m) offer for the Northern Ireland international.

However, it was previously reported that the Baggies will demand at least £25m after manager Alan Pardew admitted Evans, who has 18 months left on his contract, could leave the club.