Arsenal have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Swansea City on Saturday (14 January). The trio of Mesut Ozil, Kieran Gibbs and Hector Bellerin are expected to return for the trip to the Liberty Stadium as the Gunners look for their first away win after taking just one point from their last three away from the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has missed the last two weeks due to illness and returned to training just prior to Arsenal's FA Cup third round win against Preston North End. The German midfielder missed league games against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in the New Year, and the break is likely to have served the midfielder well ahead of his first game of 2017.

Gibbs was out with a knee injury that he suffered during the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day. The England international was finally able to displace Nacho Monreal as the preferred starter – only for the second time this season – before being side lined by the injury. HE could be drafted straight back into the starting XI to give the Spaniard, who has played all the games in the New Year, a breather.

Bellerin, meanwhile, is a short-term absentee, after Arsene Wenger confirmed that the right-back had suffered an injury during training ahead of their game against Preston.

The Spain international was expected to feature against the Lilywhites, but had to pull out due to a minor injury prior to the game.

According to the London Evening Standard, all three have recovered from their respective injuries and illnesses and will travel with Wenger's team to take on Swansea, who got back to winning ways under new manager Paul Clement after a four-game losing streak.